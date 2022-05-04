Varroc Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vardhman Textiles Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd and IFB Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 May 2022.

Varroc Engineering Ltd tumbled 19.72% to Rs 367.75 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd crashed 10.52% to Rs 376.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40192 shares in the past one month.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd lost 10.46% to Rs 47.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd slipped 9.08% to Rs 110.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58360 shares in the past one month.

IFB Industries Ltd shed 8.87% to Rs 870. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2969 shares in the past one month.

