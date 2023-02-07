Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 47.77% to Rs 18.76 crore

Net loss of Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reported to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 47.77% to Rs 18.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.18.7635.92-38.595.82-6.331.39-7.150.61-7.080.51

