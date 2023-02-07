JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nuvoco Vistas Corp Q3 net loss narrows to Rs 75 cr
Business Standard

Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 47.77% to Rs 18.76 crore

Net loss of Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reported to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 47.77% to Rs 18.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales18.7635.92 -48 OPM %-38.595.82 -PBDT-6.331.39 PL PBT-7.150.61 PL NP-7.080.51 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 11:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU