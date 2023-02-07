XPRO India consolidated net profit declines 44.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.35% to Rs 93.06 crore

Net profit of XPRO India declined 44.32% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.35% to Rs 93.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 111.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.93.06111.2514.0015.9512.9914.9410.1011.626.4711.62

