Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the December 2022 quarter
XPRO India consolidated net profit declines 44.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.35% to Rs 93.06 crore

Net profit of XPRO India declined 44.32% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.35% to Rs 93.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 111.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales93.06111.25 -16 OPM %14.0015.95 -PBDT12.9914.94 -13 PBT10.1011.62 -13 NP6.4711.62 -44

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 07:39 IST

