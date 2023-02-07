XPRO India consolidated net profit declines 44.32% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.35% to Rs 93.06 croreNet profit of XPRO India declined 44.32% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.35% to Rs 93.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 111.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales93.06111.25 -16 OPM %14.0015.95 -PBDT12.9914.94 -13 PBT10.1011.62 -13 NP6.4711.62 -44
