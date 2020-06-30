Anjani Portland Cement standalone net profit declines 30.15% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.44% to Rs 101.68 crore

Net profit of Anjani Portland Cement declined 30.15% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.44% to Rs 101.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 120.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.22% to Rs 40.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.52% to Rs 408.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 437.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

101.68120.24408.93437.4717.2519.2419.5612.8918.4723.2683.6055.7813.4818.5363.5636.658.0411.5140.3523.16

