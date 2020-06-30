Anjani Portland Cement standalone net profit declines 30.15% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.44% to Rs 101.68 croreNet profit of Anjani Portland Cement declined 30.15% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.44% to Rs 101.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 120.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 74.22% to Rs 40.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.52% to Rs 408.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 437.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales101.68120.24 -15 408.93437.47 -7 OPM %17.2519.24 -19.5612.89 - PBDT18.4723.26 -21 83.6055.78 50 PBT13.4818.53 -27 63.5636.65 73 NP8.0411.51 -30 40.3523.16 74
