Shyam Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shyam Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Shyam Century Ferrous consolidated net profit rises 357.02% in the March 2020 quarter
Ravi Mittal to replace Julaniya as new Sports Secretary
DoT writes to states to permit working of telecom personnel
Vodafone Idea faces uncertain future over AGR woes
-
Sales decline 80.33% to Rs 0.12 croreNet loss of Shyam Telecom reported to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 80.33% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 84.62% to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.120.61 -80 1.338.65 -85 OPM %-2708.33-139.34 --611.28-78.61 - PBDT-3.133.24 PL -7.65-1.97 -288 PBT-3.203.16 PL -7.96-2.26 -252 NP-1.043.21 PL -5.79-12.22 53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU