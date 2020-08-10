JUST IN
Shetron reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.53% to Rs 42.16 crore

Net loss of Shetron reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.53% to Rs 42.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 49.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales42.1649.33 -15 OPM %8.529.93 -PBDT1.162.15 -46 PBT-0.320.59 PL NP-0.320.49 PL

Mon, August 10 2020. 15:33 IST

