Anjani Portland Cement to acquire controlling stake in Bhavya Cements

-
ALSO READ
Anjani Portland Cement receives upgrade in ratings for bank facilities
Ultratech Cement adds 10% in four days
Ultratech Cement repays loan worth Rs 5,000 cr
Anjani Portland Cement standalone net profit rises 235.99% in the December 2020 quarter
Anjani Portland Cement standalone net profit rises 200.75% in the March 2021 quarter
-
Anjani Portland Cement has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Bhavya Cements (Investee Company) and its Promoters, for acquisition of controlling stake in the equity shares capital of the Investee Company at a Provisional Price of Rs. 51.53/- per share, subject to fulfilment of conditions precedent.
The objective of the acquisition is to improve the market presence of the company with addition of a new brand.
The acquisition would increase the cement manufacturing capacity under the control of the company substantially.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU