Salasar Techno Engineering secures order from ITI Bangalore

Salasar Techno Engineering has received letter of award from ITI Bangalore for constructing telecom towers at various locations in India.

The towers will be of different heights from 30M to 120M and will be used for improving defense forces communication network. The cost of the work allocated to the company is Rs 54.90 crore.

