Ankit Metal & Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 43.15 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 55.54% to Rs 196.26 croreNet Loss of Ankit Metal & Power reported to Rs 43.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 55.54% to Rs 196.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 126.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales196.26126.18 56 OPM %-17.183.67 -PBDT-33.713.27 PL PBT-43.15-6.31 -584 NP-43.15-6.31 -584
