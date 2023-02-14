Patidar Buildcon standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 41.67% to Rs 0.28 crore

Net profit of Patidar Buildcon declined 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 41.67% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.280.48-10.71-10.420.010.050.010.050.010.05

