Ansal Buildwell reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.93 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 90.50% to Rs 5.28 croreNet Loss of Ansal Buildwell reported to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 90.50% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.2855.57 -90 OPM %-23.485.72 -PBDT-1.572.29 PL PBT-1.961.35 PL NP-1.93-3.41 43
