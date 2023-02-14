Landmark Cars consolidated net profit rises 36.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.67% to Rs 876.14 crore

Net profit of Landmark Cars rose 36.82% to Rs 25.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 876.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 837.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.876.14837.077.416.1959.6245.1837.6927.9725.9018.93

