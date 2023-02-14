Landmark Cars consolidated net profit rises 36.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.67% to Rs 876.14 croreNet profit of Landmark Cars rose 36.82% to Rs 25.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 876.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 837.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales876.14837.07 5 OPM %7.416.19 -PBDT59.6245.18 32 PBT37.6927.97 35 NP25.9018.93 37
