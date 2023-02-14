JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Texmo Pipes & Products approves change in directorate
Business Standard

Landmark Cars consolidated net profit rises 36.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.67% to Rs 876.14 crore

Net profit of Landmark Cars rose 36.82% to Rs 25.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 876.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 837.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales876.14837.07 5 OPM %7.416.19 -PBDT59.6245.18 32 PBT37.6927.97 35 NP25.9018.93 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU