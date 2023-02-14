Zota Health Care reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.23 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 12.73% to Rs 34.97 croreNet loss of Zota Health Care reported to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.73% to Rs 34.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales34.9731.02 13 OPM %0.0616.09 -PBDT-0.075.32 PL PBT-3.374.53 PL NP-3.233.34 PL
