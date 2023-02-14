Ganges Securities consolidated net profit declines 64.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.51% to Rs 9.33 crore

Net profit of Ganges Securities declined 64.41% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.51% to Rs 9.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.3312.36-3.0022.330.332.650.142.460.631.77

