Ansal Housing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bharat Gears Ltd, P B A Infrastructure Ltd, Tarapur Transformers Ltd and Ortin Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 June 2022.

Ansal Housing Ltd spiked 15.49% to Rs 8.35 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49499 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Gears Ltd surged 9.98% to Rs 136.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23501 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1861 shares in the past one month.

P B A Infrastructure Ltd soared 9.17% to Rs 13.22. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13221 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2922 shares in the past one month.

Tarapur Transformers Ltd rose 9.04% to Rs 4.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 472 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7569 shares in the past one month.

Ortin Laboratories Ltd advanced 8.04% to Rs 24.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39942 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12269 shares in the past one month.

