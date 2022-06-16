Ansal Housing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Transformers & Rectifiers India wins order worth Rs 72 cr from GETCO
Transformers & Rectifiers India wins orders worth Rs 73 cr
Transformers and Rectifiers soars on Rs 235-cr order win
Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit declines 74.51% in the December 2021 quarter
Lupin gets four observations on USFDA inspection at Tarapur facility
-
Bharat Gears Ltd, P B A Infrastructure Ltd, Tarapur Transformers Ltd and Ortin Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 June 2022.
Bharat Gears Ltd, P B A Infrastructure Ltd, Tarapur Transformers Ltd and Ortin Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 June 2022.
Ansal Housing Ltd spiked 15.49% to Rs 8.35 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49499 shares in the past one month.
Bharat Gears Ltd surged 9.98% to Rs 136.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23501 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1861 shares in the past one month.
P B A Infrastructure Ltd soared 9.17% to Rs 13.22. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13221 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2922 shares in the past one month.
Tarapur Transformers Ltd rose 9.04% to Rs 4.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 472 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7569 shares in the past one month.
Ortin Laboratories Ltd advanced 8.04% to Rs 24.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39942 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12269 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU