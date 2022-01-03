Transformers and Rectifiers soars on Rs 235-cr order win

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) jumped 7.51% to Rs 37.95 after the company said that it has been awarded orders of transformers for total contract value of Rs 235 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO).

With this order, the company's order book as on date stands around Rs 986 crore.

Transformers & Rectifiers India is engaged in a manufacturer of power, furnace and rectifier transformers.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 43.81% to Rs 4.76 crore on a 52.56% increase in sales to Rs 267.12 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)