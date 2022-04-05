Lupin gets four observations on USFDA inspection at Tarapur facility

The US-based drug regulatory body, United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) concluded an inspection at Lupin's Tarapur manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.
The inspection was carried out between 22 March 2022 and 4 April 2022. The inspection closed with four observations.
Lupin stated that they are, confident of addressing the observations to the USFDA's satisfaction. We are committed to adherence and full compliance with CGMP regulations and uphold the highest quality standards across our manufacturing sites.
Lupin is a transnational pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.
Shares of Lupin fell 0.96% to Rs 782.45 on BSE. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 24.47% to Rs 545.52 crore on a 3.57% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 4,160.93 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
