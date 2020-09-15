Ansal Properties & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.98 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 60.05% to Rs 96.65 croreNet Loss of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure reported to Rs 20.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 23.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.05% to Rs 96.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 241.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales96.65241.92 -60 OPM %16.895.59 -PBDT-18.16-24.26 25 PBT-23.93-29.84 20 NP-20.98-23.98 13
