SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit rises 71.24% in the December 2022 quarter
Anuh Pharma standalone net profit rises 24.97% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.37% to Rs 138.73 crore

Net profit of Anuh Pharma rose 24.97% to Rs 9.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.37% to Rs 138.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 131.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales138.73131.66 5 OPM %8.969.22 -PBDT14.5111.90 22 PBT12.088.91 36 NP9.317.45 25

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:29 IST

