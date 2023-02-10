Anuh Pharma standalone net profit rises 24.97% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.37% to Rs 138.73 crore

Net profit of Anuh Pharma rose 24.97% to Rs 9.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.37% to Rs 138.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 131.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.138.73131.668.969.2214.5111.9012.088.919.317.45

