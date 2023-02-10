SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit rises 71.24% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit declines 73.17% in the September 2022 quarter
ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 1.08% in the December 2022 quarter
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd down for fifth straight session
Volumes spurt at ERIS Lifesciences Ltd counter
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 2.71%
-
Sales decline 3.04% to Rs 88.29 croreNet profit of SMS Lifesciences India rose 71.24% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.04% to Rs 88.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 91.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales88.2991.06 -3 OPM %10.619.29 -PBDT8.197.01 17 PBT5.564.39 27 NP3.992.33 71
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU