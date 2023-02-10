SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit rises 71.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.04% to Rs 88.29 crore

Net profit of SMS Lifesciences India rose 71.24% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.04% to Rs 88.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 91.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.88.2991.0610.619.298.197.015.564.393.992.33

