JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit declines 0.53% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit rises 71.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.04% to Rs 88.29 crore

Net profit of SMS Lifesciences India rose 71.24% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.04% to Rs 88.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 91.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales88.2991.06 -3 OPM %10.619.29 -PBDT8.197.01 17 PBT5.564.39 27 NP3.992.33 71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 16:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU