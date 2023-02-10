JUST IN
Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit declines 0.53% in the December 2022 quarter
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit declines 70.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 81.10% to Rs 176.92 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries declined 70.83% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 81.10% to Rs 176.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 97.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales176.9297.69 81 OPM %5.046.59 -PBDT2.593.18 -19 PBT0.290.98 -70 NP0.210.72 -71

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 16:53 IST

