Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit declines 70.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 81.10% to Rs 176.92 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries declined 70.83% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 81.10% to Rs 176.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 97.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.176.9297.695.046.592.593.180.290.980.210.72

