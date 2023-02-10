Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit declines 70.83% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit declines 72.28% in the September 2022 quarter
Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 26.61% in the September 2022 quarter
Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit declines 49.80% in the December 2022 quarter
Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit declines 57.80% in the September 2022 quarter
Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 19.53% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 81.10% to Rs 176.92 croreNet profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries declined 70.83% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 81.10% to Rs 176.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 97.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales176.9297.69 81 OPM %5.046.59 -PBDT2.593.18 -19 PBT0.290.98 -70 NP0.210.72 -71
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU