Anup Malleables reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.40% to Rs 10.21 croreNet profit of Anup Malleables reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 4.40% to Rs 10.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.2110.68 -4 OPM %14.10-0.66 -PBDT0.57-0.66 LP PBT0.23-1.04 LP NP0.25-0.79 LP
