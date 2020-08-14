Nihar Info Global standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.75% to Rs 1.51 crore

Net profit of Nihar Info Global declined 93.75% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.75% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.512.092.6510.050.010.200.010.200.010.16

