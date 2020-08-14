Nihar Info Global standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 27.75% to Rs 1.51 crore

Net profit of Nihar Info Global declined 93.75% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.75% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.512.09 -28 OPM %2.6510.05 -PBDT0.010.20 -95 PBT0.010.20 -95 NP0.010.16 -94

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 17:52 IST

