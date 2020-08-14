Nihar Info Global standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nihar Info Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Odisha Class 10 exams end, 887 held for cheating
Matriculation exams begin in Odisha, 5.47 lakh students write
Several US hospitals using HCQ in treatment of COVID 19 patients: Report
Swimming Federation to start online workshop for coaches
-
Sales decline 27.75% to Rs 1.51 croreNet profit of Nihar Info Global declined 93.75% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.75% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.512.09 -28 OPM %2.6510.05 -PBDT0.010.20 -95 PBT0.010.20 -95 NP0.010.16 -94
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU