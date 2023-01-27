Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 13.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.80% to Rs 382.75 crore

Net profit of Anupam Rasayan India rose 13.22% to Rs 42.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 43.80% to Rs 382.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 266.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.382.75266.1626.6328.2093.8474.7975.3659.3042.9137.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)