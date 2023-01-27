Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 13.22% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 43.80% to Rs 382.75 croreNet profit of Anupam Rasayan India rose 13.22% to Rs 42.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 43.80% to Rs 382.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 266.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales382.75266.16 44 OPM %26.6328.20 -PBDT93.8474.79 25 PBT75.3659.30 27 NP42.9137.90 13
