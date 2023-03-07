Apex Capital Market reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 500.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet loss of Apex Capital Market reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.060.01 500 OPM %-166.671400.00 -PBDT-0.100.14 PL PBT-0.100.14 PL NP-0.100.14 PL
