Real Estate stocks slide
Business Standard

Varanasi Sangam Expressway Pvt standalone net profit rises 737.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 96.58% to Rs 86.87 crore

Net profit of Varanasi Sangam Expressway Pvt rose 737.55% to Rs 45.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 96.58% to Rs 86.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales86.8744.19 97 OPM %95.6366.33 -PBDT59.987.19 734 PBT59.987.19 734 NP45.065.38 738

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 14:19 IST

