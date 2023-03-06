Varanasi Sangam Expressway Pvt standalone net profit rises 737.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 96.58% to Rs 86.87 crore

Net profit of Varanasi Sangam Expressway Pvt rose 737.55% to Rs 45.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 96.58% to Rs 86.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.86.8744.1995.6366.3359.987.1959.987.1945.065.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)