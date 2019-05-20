Lyka Labs standalone net profit rises 163.70% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 33.64% to Rs 14.74 croreNet profit of Lyka Labs rose 163.70% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.64% to Rs 14.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 10.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.20% to Rs 41.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales14.7411.03 34 41.1841.68 -1 OPM %12.08-0.09 -2.48-5.13 - PBDT0.734.01 -82 -2.13-6.38 67 PBT-0.512.25 PL -6.57-12.69 48 NP7.702.92 164 1.73-10.84 LP
