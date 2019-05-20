Shirpur Gold Refinery consolidated net profit rises 80.29% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 9.82% to Rs 1218.16 crore

Net profit of rose 80.29% to Rs 8.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.82% to Rs 1218.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1350.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.78% to Rs 21.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.43% to Rs 4268.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5297.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1218.161350.854268.095297.341.071.241.281.0611.057.9229.6123.289.336.2022.6316.298.604.7721.3214.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)