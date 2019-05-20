Shirpur Gold Refinery consolidated net profit rises 80.29% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 9.82% to Rs 1218.16 crore

Net profit of Shirpur Gold Refinery rose 80.29% to Rs 8.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.82% to Rs 1218.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1350.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.78% to Rs 21.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.43% to Rs 4268.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5297.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1218.161350.85 -10 4268.095297.34 -19 OPM %1.071.24 -1.281.06 - PBDT11.057.92 40 29.6123.28 27 PBT9.336.20 50 22.6316.29 39 NP8.604.77 80 21.3214.33 49

