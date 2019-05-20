Puravankara consolidated net profit rises 57.96% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 124.37% to Rs 646.09 crore

Net profit of rose 57.96% to Rs 38.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 124.37% to Rs 646.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 287.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.11% to Rs 114.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 91.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 44.92% to Rs 2050.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1414.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

