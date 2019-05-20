Puravankara consolidated net profit rises 57.96% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 124.37% to Rs 646.09 croreNet profit of Puravankara rose 57.96% to Rs 38.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 124.37% to Rs 646.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 287.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.11% to Rs 114.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 91.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 44.92% to Rs 2050.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1414.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales646.09287.96 124 2050.491414.90 45 OPM %20.8020.44 -21.3921.56 - PBDT67.1029.88 125 186.83143.78 30 PBT62.1326.42 135 171.77128.82 33 NP38.7824.55 58 114.3591.40 25
