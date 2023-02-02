APL Apollo Tubes Ltd spurts 2.34%, gains for third straight session

-
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1175.95, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.91% in last one year as compared to a 0.06% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.44% spurt in the Nifty Media index.
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1175.95, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 17548.9. The Sensex is at 59690.57, down 0.03%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has risen around 8.04% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 12.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6177.05, down 2.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.36 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 79.29 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.
