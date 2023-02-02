Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 140.01 points or 3.65% at 3697.45 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 10%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 10%),Adani Power Ltd (down 4.98%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 4.14%),NTPC Ltd (down 2.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.87%), Siemens Ltd (down 1.09%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.1%).
On the other hand, NHPC Ltd (up 0.83%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.13%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.13%) turned up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 107.98 or 0.18% at 59600.1.
The Nifty 50 index was down 86.1 points or 0.49% at 17530.2.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 47.51 points or 0.17% at 27942.49.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 24.19 points or 0.28% at 8719.36.
On BSE,1541 shares were trading in green, 1861 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU