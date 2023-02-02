Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 119.79 points or 3.89% at 2957.24 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 10%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 10%),Adani Power Ltd (down 4.98%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 4.14%),NTPC Ltd (down 2.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.87%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.34%), NLC India Ltd (down 1.24%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.22%), and Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 1.14%).

On the other hand, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 2.93%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 1.23%), and Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 0.85%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 107.98 or 0.18% at 59600.1.

The Nifty 50 index was down 86.1 points or 0.49% at 17530.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 47.51 points or 0.17% at 27942.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 24.19 points or 0.28% at 8719.36.

On BSE,1541 shares were trading in green, 1861 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

