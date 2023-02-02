Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd up for five straight sessions

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 2263.9, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 70.56% in last one year as compared to a 0.03% jump in NIFTY and a 4.59% jump in the Nifty Media.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2263.9, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 17555.1. The Sensex is at 59677.19, down 0.05%. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has gained around 12.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 12.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6177.05, down 2.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18039 shares today, compared to the daily average of 21952 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 40.88 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

