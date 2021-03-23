APL Apollo Tubes Ltd up for fifth session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1335.15, up 4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 494.46% in last one year as compared to a 89.48% jump in NIFTY and a 155.64% jump in the Nifty Metal.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1335.15, up 4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 14781.45. The Sensex is at 49913.39, up 0.29%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has gained around 31.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3867.45, down 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 127.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)