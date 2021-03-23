Shankara Building Products Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Insecticides India Ltd and Bank of Maharashtra are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 March 2021.

Shankara Building Products Ltd soared 15.39% to Rs 455 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 34761 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20943 shares in the past one month.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd surged 9.21% to Rs 554.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3650 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13149 shares in the past one month.

Adani Total Gas Ltd spiked 8.82% to Rs 893.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Insecticides India Ltd gained 8.62% to Rs 482.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13145 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2162 shares in the past one month.

Bank of Maharashtra spurt 8.42% to Rs 20.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

