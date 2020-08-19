APM Finvest standalone net profit rises 1452.63% in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 1006.78% to Rs 6.53 croreNet profit of APM Finvest rose 1452.63% to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1006.78% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.530.59 1007 OPM %106.4389.83 -PBDT6.730.53 1170 PBT6.730.53 1170 NP5.900.38 1453
