V2 Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.92 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 81.72% to Rs 36.98 croreNet loss of V2 Retail reported to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 11.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 81.72% to Rs 36.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 202.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales36.98202.35 -82 OPM %-0.4313.64 -PBDT0.3620.37 -98 PBT-11.787.73 PL NP-8.9211.45 PL
