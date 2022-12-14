Apollo Hospital to raise Rs 105 cr via NCDs

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said it will raise Rs 105 crore by allotting non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to ICICI Bank on private placement basis.

The company's committee of directors on 14 December 2022, approved the allotment of 1050 - senior, unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures having face value Rs 10 lakh each, for cash, aggregating to Rs 105 crore, to ICICI Bank on private placement basis, on the terms and conditions as mentioned in the placement memorandum for the said issue.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) Segment of NSE.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise main business of the company is to enhance the quality of life of patients by providing comprehensive, high-quality hospital services on a cost-effective basis and providing / selling high quality pharma and wellness products through a network of pharmacies.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 17.7% to Rs 203.99 despite of 14.4% rise in net sales to Rs 4,251.07 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.06% to Rs 4,679.15 on the BSE.

