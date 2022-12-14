FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 68.2 points or 0.41% at 16694.56 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (down 4.09%), Manorama Industries Ltd (down 2.86%),GRM Overseas Ltd (down 2.69%),Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (down 1.86%),Mishtann Foods Ltd (down 1.62%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Nestle India Ltd (down 1.56%), Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 1.52%), Eveready Industries India Ltd (down 1.4%), Parag Milk Foods Ltd (down 1.33%), and Dabur India Ltd (down 1.33%).

On the other hand, Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (up 15.67%), BCL Industries Ltd (up 5.06%), and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 4.49%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 148.45 or 0.24% at 62681.75.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.75 points or 0.29% at 18661.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 208.28 points or 0.7% at 29993.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 68.62 points or 0.74% at 9346.56.

On BSE,2067 shares were trading in green, 1382 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

