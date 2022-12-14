JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Mahindra to invest Rs 10K cr to set up EV manufacturing unit at Pune

Adani Transmission rises on incorporating wholly owned subsidiary
Business Standard

FMCG shares fall

Capital Market 

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 68.2 points or 0.41% at 16694.56 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (down 4.09%), Manorama Industries Ltd (down 2.86%),GRM Overseas Ltd (down 2.69%),Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (down 1.86%),Mishtann Foods Ltd (down 1.62%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Nestle India Ltd (down 1.56%), Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 1.52%), Eveready Industries India Ltd (down 1.4%), Parag Milk Foods Ltd (down 1.33%), and Dabur India Ltd (down 1.33%).

On the other hand, Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (up 15.67%), BCL Industries Ltd (up 5.06%), and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 4.49%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 148.45 or 0.24% at 62681.75.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.75 points or 0.29% at 18661.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 208.28 points or 0.7% at 29993.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 68.62 points or 0.74% at 9346.56.

On BSE,2067 shares were trading in green, 1382 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU