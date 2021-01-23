Apollo Hospitals Enterprise allots 46.59 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise announced that the Fund Raising Committee at its meeting held on 23 January 2021 approved allotment of 46,59,498 Equity Shares of face value 5 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of 2,511 per Equity Share, i.e., at a premium of 2,506 per Equity Share aggregating to 11,699.99 million, pursuant to the Issue.

Pursuant to the allotment of Equity Shares in the Issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 695,625,795 consisting of 139,125,159 Equity Shares to Rs 718,923,285 consisting of 143,784,657 Equity Shares.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)