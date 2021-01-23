Tata Power Solar receives LoA for solar PV project worth Rs 1200 cr

Tata Power Solar Systems (Tata Power Solar), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power has received a Letter of Award (LoA) to build 320MW of ground mounted Solar PV project for NTPC. The order value of the project is approx.

Rs 1200 crore ($162 Million). The Commercial operation date for this project is set for May 2022.

With this addition, the order pipeline of Tata Power Solar stands at approximately 4GWp with approx. value of Rs. 12000 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)