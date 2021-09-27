Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Slips 4.49%

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd has lost 5.15% over last one month compared to 0.48% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 7.54% rise in the SENSEX

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd fell 4.49% today to trade at Rs 4520. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is down 0.82% to quote at 25991.36. The index is up 0.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd decreased 4.02% and Laurus Labs Ltd lost 2.59% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 33.93 % over last one year compared to the 61.43% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd has lost 5.15% over last one month compared to 0.48% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 7.54% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 26829 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 79058 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5183.3 on 24 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1762.4 on 23 Sep 2020.

