Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 95.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.50% to Rs 82.35 crore

Net profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 95.27% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.50% to Rs 82.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 64.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.82.3564.5923.7918.6713.588.4810.955.986.603.38

