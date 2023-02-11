Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 78.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.62% to Rs 590.99 crore

Net profit of Universal Cables rose 78.44% to Rs 24.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.62% to Rs 590.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 489.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.590.99489.987.296.1536.3724.1030.7518.0924.4113.68

