Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 78.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.62% to Rs 590.99 croreNet profit of Universal Cables rose 78.44% to Rs 24.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.62% to Rs 590.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 489.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales590.99489.98 21 OPM %7.296.15 -PBDT36.3724.10 51 PBT30.7518.09 70 NP24.4113.68 78
