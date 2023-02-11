National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit declines 69.14% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.81% to Rs 3289.98 croreNet profit of National Aluminium Company declined 69.14% to Rs 256.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 830.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.81% to Rs 3289.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3773.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3289.983773.26 -13 OPM %13.4431.55 -PBDT504.331260.41 -60 PBT347.271108.94 -69 NP256.32830.67 -69
