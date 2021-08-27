Apollo Micro Systems rises after order win

Apollo Micro Systems gained 3.11% to Rs 111.20 after the company said it bagged an order worth Rs 59.62 crore for supplying security and surveillances systems.

The announcement was made before market hours today, 27 August 2021. On the BSE, 14,336 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 21,835 shares in the past two weeks.

Apollo Micro Systems is an electronic, electro-mechanical, engineering designs, manufacturing and supplies company. The company designs, develops and sells high-performance, mission and time critical solutions to defence, space and home land security for Ministry of Defence, government controlled public sector undertakings and private sectors.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 38.5% to Rs 59 lakh on a 13.9% rise in net sales to Rs 27.05 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

