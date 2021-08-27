Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 50 points or 0.92% at 5475.35 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Sanghi Industries Ltd (up 6.96%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 6.65%),Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd (up 5.08%),Solar Industries India Ltd (up 3.98%),NMDC Ltd (up 3.93%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (up 3.63%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 3.25%), Transpek Industry Ltd (up 3.18%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.14%), and Sharda Cropchem Ltd (up 2.95%).

On the other hand, Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (down 3.49%), Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (down 3.3%), and I G Petrochemicals Ltd (down 2.3%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 76.28 or 0.14% at 55872.82.

The Nifty 50 index was down 9.45 points or 0.06% at 16627.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 39.17 points or 0.15% at 26081.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.75 points or 0.32% at 8040.34.

On BSE,1408 shares were trading in green, 1142 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

