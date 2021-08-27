Telecom shares rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 11.97 points or 0.83% at 1462.4 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.89%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.14%),Reliance Communications Ltd (up 1.07%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.01%),ITI Ltd (up 0.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HFCL Ltd (up 0.73%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.6%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.52%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.51%).

On the other hand, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.5%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.67%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.56%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 76.28 or 0.14% at 55872.82.

The Nifty 50 index was down 9.45 points or 0.06% at 16627.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 39.17 points or 0.15% at 26081.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.75 points or 0.32% at 8040.34.

On BSE,1408 shares were trading in green, 1142 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

