Apollo Micro Systems standalone net profit rises 51.80% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 51.80% to Rs 10.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.97% to Rs 83.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 77.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.90% to Rs 29.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.29% to Rs 262.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 220.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

