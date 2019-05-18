Apollo Micro Systems standalone net profit rises 51.80% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.97% to Rs 83.85 croreNet profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 51.80% to Rs 10.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.97% to Rs 83.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 77.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 51.90% to Rs 29.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.29% to Rs 262.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 220.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales83.8577.66 8 262.98220.46 19 OPM %16.1723.28 -18.4222.37 - PBDT11.8015.92 -26 38.4538.68 -1 PBT9.8013.94 -30 32.2532.18 0 NP10.556.95 52 29.1219.17 52
