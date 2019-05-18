Zee Learn consolidated net profit rises 64.60% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 84.19% to Rs 165.35 crore

Net profit of rose 64.60% to Rs 28.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 84.19% to Rs 165.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 89.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.44% to Rs 76.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 92.40% to Rs 517.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 268.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

165.3589.77517.25268.8431.4140.1730.4937.9749.1830.40142.4286.6841.7227.72114.5375.5628.6917.4376.1149.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)