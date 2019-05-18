Zee Learn consolidated net profit rises 64.60% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 84.19% to Rs 165.35 croreNet profit of Zee Learn rose 64.60% to Rs 28.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 84.19% to Rs 165.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 89.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 54.44% to Rs 76.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 92.40% to Rs 517.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 268.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales165.3589.77 84 517.25268.84 92 OPM %31.4140.17 -30.4937.97 - PBDT49.1830.40 62 142.4286.68 64 PBT41.7227.72 51 114.5375.56 52 NP28.6917.43 65 76.1149.28 54
